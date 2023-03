Shop Till You Drop With Trop!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

TROPIKANA WANTS TO GET YOU FLY JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING WITH “SHOP TIL YOU DROP WITH TROP”

A $25 CASH GIFT CARD FOR LUNCH, MAKE UP, OR NAILS… AND GET AUTOMATICALLY QUALIFIED FOR A $300 SHOPPING SPREE COURTESY OF TROP AND 300 ENTERTAINMENT ARTIST PINK PANTHERESS!!! POWERED BY 300 ENTERTAINMENT AND YOUR STATION GIVING YOU MUSIC, MONEY, AND MORE!! 101.1 THE WIZ!!!