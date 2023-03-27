Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down

An elementary school was the victim of an active shooting event today in Nashville, Tennessee according to the Metro Nashville Police. Covenant School, connected to Covenant Presbyterian Church is a private Christian school for children from pre-school to the sixth grade. According to the website, the average enrollment is only around 200 students. The suspect was handled by police and is currently deceased. Not including the suspect, there were three victims that were pronounced dead after arrival at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The suspects nor the victims’ names have been revealed yet.
Students are reuniting with parents and guardians at the Woodmont Baptist Church, 21000 Woodmont Blvd.
This is a breaking news story, and information is still unfolding.
*UPDATE*
Three children and three adults were killed during this horrific event. The school shooter was a female who appeared to be “in her teens”. The suspect entered the side entrance of the school and engaged in gunfire. She was then approached by two officers and died at the scene.
The shooter had three guns in total. Two were rifles, and one a pistol.
