The news was confirmed after Young Thug’s sister, Dolly White reposted Lil Keed’s mother message to the family after the alleged loss. Michelle Woods said, “Yesterday I was making a move and got a phone call that another love has passed away. @_dollywhite and Big Duck I send my deepest sympathy and prayers.”
RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]
Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
SZA Sizzles In A Curve-Hugging Bodysuit For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Who Jumped Tekashi 6ix9ine? Tweet Claims IG Video Shows Name Of Man Stomping Rapper
-
Jaw Dropper: SZA Shows Off Her ASSets in Skims Photoshoot
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Shaquille O’Neal Jokes About Getting A “BBL” While Recovering From Hip Replacement Surgery, Twitter Reacts
-
Finesse 3 Times? Rapper Finesse2Tymes Is In A Relationship With 3 Women At Once
-
Nicki Minaj Goes At Cardi B Fans Over Photoshop Claims