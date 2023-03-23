Our forever Cinderella, Brandy Norwood, is returning to her throne with King Charming for Disney +’s original movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red.
In an Instagram post, the timeless singer posted a reel of herself and King Charming, played by Paulo Montalban, showing the behind-the-scenes of the pair on set.
“A royal occasion. The original movie, #DisneyDescendants: Rise of Red coming soon @disneyplus@disneydescendants ,” she wrote.
Montalban and Norwood have a long, beautiful history together. Cinderella premiered in 1997, with the legendary Whitney Houston playing Norwood’s fairy godmother. Twenty-six years later, the duo will return to the big screen for Disney Descendants: Rise of Red, throwing everyone’s nostalgia into overdrive.
DON’T MISS…
Brandy Is The Epitome Of Class In Jovana Louis For The Cinderella Musical 25th Anniversary Celebration
Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood’s Braids Were Hair Goals
Brandy Becomes ‘Cinderella’ In TikTok Brush Challenge To Celebrate The Musical’s Premiere On Disney+
Brandy Norwood Returns As Cinderella In Disney Plus’ ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
OHIO: Three Dead Bodies Found ‘Bound and Gagged’
-
SZA Sizzles In A Curve-Hugging Bodysuit For Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Jaw Dropper: SZA Shows Off Her ASSets in Skims Photoshoot
-
Who Jumped Tekashi 6ix9ine? Tweet Claims IG Video Shows Name Of Man Stomping Rapper
-
Shaquille O’Neal Jokes About Getting A “BBL” While Recovering From Hip Replacement Surgery, Twitter Reacts