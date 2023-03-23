101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Our forever Cinderella, Brandy Norwood, is returning to her throne with King Charming for Disney +’s original movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red.

In an Instagram post, the timeless singer posted a reel of herself and King Charming, played by Paulo Montalban, showing the behind-the-scenes of the pair on set.

“A royal occasion. The original movie, #DisneyDescendants: Rise of Red coming soon @disneyplus@disneydescendants ,” she wrote. Montalban and Norwood have a long, beautiful history together. Cinderella premiered in 1997, with the legendary Whitney Houston playing Norwood’s fairy godmother. Twenty-six years later, the duo will return to the big screen for Disney Descendants: Rise of Red, throwing everyone’s nostalgia into overdrive.

In an interview with PEOPLE , Norwood said she felt “blessed” to play the first Black Cinderella on screen.

“I think that I was so just blessed and humbled to be chosen to be that vessel, to be the young girl that other black girls could see,” she told the publication. “And just girls in general, just to see that this is possible. And I was just so happy to be that person.”

The 44-year-old actress’ portrayal of Cinderella has opened the door for stars like Halle Bailey and Yara Shahidi to play Disney characters.

DON’T MISS…

Brandy Is The Epitome Of Class In Jovana Louis For The Cinderella Musical 25th Anniversary Celebration

Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood’s Braids Were Hair Goals

Brandy Becomes ‘Cinderella’ In TikTok Brush Challenge To Celebrate The Musical’s Premiere On Disney+

Brandy Norwood Returns As Cinderella In Disney Plus’ ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com