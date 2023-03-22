Here’s one less thing for Latto to have to worry about.
The “Big Energy” rapper will have loaded gun charges related to her LAX airport arrest dropped following the completion of a year-long diversion program.
According to reports from TMZ, Latto was arrested in May of 2021 at LAX and charged with carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The rapper subsequently entered a year-long diversion program that began in April of 2022.
RELATED: Latto Flamed on Twitter, Brags About Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport
Officials told TMZ that the program required Latto to complete a gun safety course, perform 120 hours of community service and avoid all firearms.
If she successfully completes all the requirements, both charges will be dismissed.
Additionally, a hearing has been set for late April to see if she’s satisfied with all the conditions.
RELATED: Latto’s Underwear Sold For WHAT?!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Latto To Have Charges Dropped In Loaded Gun Arrest At LAX Following Completion Of Program In April appeared first on 92 Q.
Latto To Have Charges Dropped In Loaded Gun Arrest At LAX Following Completion Of Program In April was originally published on 92q.com
-
OHIO: Three Dead Bodies Found ‘Bound and Gagged’
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Shaquille O’Neal Jokes About Getting A “BBL” While Recovering From Hip Replacement Surgery, Twitter Reacts
-
Finesse 3 Times? Rapper Finesse2Tymes Is In A Relationship With 3 Women At Once
-
Nicki Minaj Goes At Cardi B Fans Over Photoshop Claims
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)