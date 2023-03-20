First day of Spring: Free Rita’s Ice & DQ Ice Cream Cone

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrate the beginning of the spring season with a free Rita’s Ice or an ice cream cone from Dairy Queen!

Dairy Queen is celebrating spring with its annual Free Cone Day (March 20).

Customers can get one free small vanilla soft-serve cone on the house today with no purchase necessary.

The offer is not valid on delivery or mobile orders and there is a limit of one free cone per person, while supplies last.

Rita’s Italian Ice is celebrating the first day of spring with its 31st annual free Italian Ice giveaway.

To take advantage of the offer, simply stop by any one of the chain’s participating locations today to receive a free Italian Ice in the flavor of your choice, including the new gummy bear flavor.

Rita’s app users can also enter to win Free Ice for a Year by entering the promo code “SPRING23” into their Rita’s app today.

