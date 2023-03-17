Contests

Win $500 from Kotsovos for Prom

Published on March 17, 2023
101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Kotsovos Prom Takeover Contest Graphics_RD Cincinnati WIZF_March 2023

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

101.1 The Wiz is giving you the chance win a prom on us! Register for your chance to win a $500 Kotsovos gift certificate towards the purchase of your prom!

Enter below now for your chance to win

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close