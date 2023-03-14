50 Cent Issues Warning To Former Employee Who Stole $2 Million

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

If it’s one thing 50 Cent don’t play about it’s his money. Which is why he’s now threatening to seize the home, bank accounts and cars of a former employee who stole around $2 MILLION DOLLARS from 50’s liquor brand, Branson Cognac.

Manhattan Federal Court records say Mitchell Green, the former Brand Management director, had been “embezzling” upwards of $2 million from the company until he was caught in 2020. Green must now pay $2.7 million in attorney fees and other costs, bringing his grand total owed up to $6.2 million.

From HipHopDX

The documents also show Green only confessed to the scheme in February 2020 after an outside party began extorting him and threatened to expose him. Sire Spirits fired him and took him to arbitration, where an arbitrator found him liable for all the money he stole, along with another $948,096 he paid to a wholesaler.

Let this be a lesson to you out there, don’t mess with 50’s cash because he’s coming back for everything you took plus more.

