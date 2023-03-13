Blac Chyna Warns Fans To Stay Away From Silicone Injections: ‘Do Not Get Silicone Shots!’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Blac Chyna is undergoing a complete body transformation. On March 13, the former reality TV star took to Instagram with several videos detailing her recent breast and butt reduction surgery.

The 34-year-old influencer and model said she started receiving the first round of her surgeries on March 9, a difficult decision she needed to make to take her career and life to the “the next level,” according to Page Six.

In one video post, the mother of two donned a medical smock and red and black scarf as she opened up about her implant journey. Despite previous speculation, the former reality TV star told fans that she never had a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) to achieve her bodacious frame. At 19, Chyna went to a cosmetic surgeon to receive silicone injections or “a– shots” to plump up her derriere.

The aspiring rapper said she regretted getting the shots at such a young age because of the severe health complications often associated with the procedure.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” the 34-year-old star warned her massive fanbase.

After the surgery, the former OnlyFans influencer posted a second video detailing her recovery process. Chyna said it took medical staff nearly nine hours to remove her butt injections.

“Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine,” she revealed.

Silicone injections can be dangerous

Injectable silicone can cause severe and fatal health complications if not properly administered. In fact, when injected into areas with many blood vessels, such as the buttocks (butt), silicone can travel through those vessels to other parts of the body and block the flow of blood into the lungs, heart, and brain. This can cause a stroke or even death, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Chyna said this was her fifth time going under the knife for body augmentation. In order to elevate to her higher self, the Blac Chyna Closet CEO shared that she even went so far as to “retire” her “long sharp nails” because she’s “stepping into a different way.”

The big decision comes just days after the model announced that she would deactivate her OnlyFans account to protect her two children, 10-year-old son King Cairo and 6-year-old daughter Dream.

“I’m just changing everything about me,” the Rob & Chyna star said during a recent interview on The Jason Lee Show.

“All that stuff is a dead end and I know that I’m way — I’m worth way more than that. I feel like I have bigger fish to fry, and at the time, I had so many things in lawsuits. It’s like, ‘wow,’ but yeah, I’m good. Shout out to the people that do still have their OnlyFans and stuff like that. Get your money, don’t let the money make you.”

We’re glad to see Chyna putting her health and wellness first. What do you think about her decision to remove her booty and breast implants? Tell us in the comments section.

DON’T MISS…

Chile, The Ghetto! Harvard Says Blac Chyna Is Lying About Getting Into Their Online Program

Blac Chyna Is Back To Showing Off Cooking Skills On Social Media

Blac Chyna Warns Fans To Stay Away From Silicone Injections: ‘Do Not Get Silicone Shots!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com