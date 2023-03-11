101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Chloë Bailey stole the show at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Event earlier this week when she took the stage in a stunning white gown that was everything!

For her angelic look, the songstress showed off her fashionable style when she donned a one shouldered Harbison Studio white gown that featured ruffles throughout. She paired the look with white gloves that went up above her elbows and wore nude sandals to add a bit of color to the elegant look.

The entertainer accessorized the fit with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud earrings in her ears to help the look speak for itself. As for her hair, she rocked her signature locs in an extravagant up ‘do and donned natural makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

Chloë took to Instagram to show off her stunning look, sharing a photo dump of herself while posing in the curve hugging dress as well as a video from her performance at the annual luncheon. “thank you @essence for an incredible night celebrating black women in Hollywood got to sing a new song from Praise This too ” she captioned the look.

The starlet’s millions of Instagram followers loved this look and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “LORDDDDDDDDDDDDDD ,” commented one follower while another one wrote, “You look good ” while Chloë little sis and groupmate, Halle Bailey, wrote, “so beautiful!!”

Go off, sis! Looks like she nailed it per usual!

Chloë Bailey Was Angelic In This All White Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com