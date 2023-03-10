Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Def Comedy Jam alum and “How to be a player” star Bill Bellamy stopped by the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry ahead of his new book “Top Billing.” Bill gave his thoughts on the Chris Rock’s stand up special on Netflix. The comedian also talked about why IG comedians may struggle in the stand up arena. To see me. teach Bill some new vocabulary, grab your glasses and sip on this interview.

Bill Bellamy Talks Defends Chris Rock Stand Up, New Book, Social Media Comedians + More! was originally published on kysdc.com