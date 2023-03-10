OHIO: Three Dead Bodies Found ‘Bound and Gagged’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s being reported that police are investigating the discovery of three dead bodies found Friday morning in two separate Akron areas.

All three men have been described as being “bound and gagged”.

Two of the men were found near Cordova Avenue in Akron. A third body was later discovered approximately one mile away. There has been no confirmation yet that the third body is connected to the first two.

Information from FOX 8 was used to create this post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

