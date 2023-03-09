According to TMZ, the Cocaine Bear isn’t the only ‘wild animal on drugs’ story crazy enough for the big screen. Recently in Cincinnati, Ohio, a big wild cat also had cocaine discovered in its system.
For real.
Ohio officials say they were responding to a call for a “leopard” stuck in a tree. Once authorities arrived they found out that it wasn’t actually a leopard, but rather an African serval cat… both of which are illegal to own in the state.
The animal was picked up by Cincinnati Animal Control and could be handed over to the Cincinnati Zoo.
After doing some testing of the DNA and for narcotics, they discovered that the animal had been exposed to cocaine.
The animal’s owner is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.
To read the entire report from TMZ, [click here].
Big, Wild ‘Cocaine Cat’ Found in Ohio… For Real was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
