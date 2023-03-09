Former Ohio House Speaker Convicted in ‘Largest Corruption Case’ in State’s History

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Larry Householder and Matt Borges, a former state House Speaker, and former Ohio Republican Party Chair, were convicted today in a $60M bribery scheme.

According to AP News, a Cincinnati jury took just over 9 hours to convict the pair on charges of money laundering and conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery.

Prosecutors have called this the largest corruption case in the history of Ohio.

Over the past seven weeks, jurors at the trial were presented with firsthand accounts of the alleged scheme, as well as reams of financial documents, emails, texts and wire-tap audio.

The prosecution called two of the people arrested — Juan Cespedes and Jeff Longstreth, who pleaded guilty — to testify about political contributions that they said are not ordinary, but bribes intended to secure passage of the bailout bill, known as House Bill 6.

Householder’s attorneys described his activities as nothing more than hardball politics.

