2 Americans Are Back Home After Deadly Kidnapping In Mexico

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Two U.S. citizens are lucky to be alive, but two were found dead. A pair of Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico are back on home soil.

As spotted on CBS News, some Myrtle Beach, South Carolina natives experienced a harrowing nightmare during a recent trip to Mexico. On Friday, March 3, four Americans, one woman and three men, crossed the border in a Chrysler Pacific minivan.

While in the city of Matamoros their vehicle was hit by another car at an intersection and an unidentified man opened fire. Suddenly, a white pickup truck arrived and more armed individuals force the four passengers onto the bed of their truck. Sadly, a local Mexican woman was also killed in the crossfire.

As per BBC, on Tuesday, March 7 the Americans were eventually found being held hostage in a wooden shack. Unfortunately, two of the hostages died while one of the survivors was wounded. According to Mexican officials, the hostages were moved around to several different locations to “create confusion and avoid efforts to rescue them.” The survivors were identified as Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric James Williams.

The two deceased have been identified as Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard. McGee and Williams were escorted by heavily armed Mexican convoy back through the border. Reportedly, the trip was scheduled in order for Latavia to undergo a tummy tuck medical procedure.

Both McGee and Williams are currently recuperating in hospitals. Obviously, questions are still being asked.

The post 2 Americans Are Back Home After Deadly Kidnapping In Mexico appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

2 Americans Are Back Home After Deadly Kidnapping In Mexico was originally published on hiphopwired.com