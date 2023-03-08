HomeFeature Story

Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Knock At The Cabin Los Angeles Screening

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Big Bag Metro.

Metro Boomin, the super producer in the hip-hop world, has reportedly sold a portion of his catalog publishing rights for $70 million.

According to reports from TMZ, Shamrock Capital closed the deal on Tuesday. In the deal, they secured some well-known hits including “Bad and Boujee” by the Migos and “Congratulations” by Quavo and Post Malone along with others.

Most recently, Dr. Dre also sold a portion of his catalog to Shamrock for $200 million.

The sale comes on the heels of the success on his latest album “HEROES & VILLAINS” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE..

The post Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M appeared first on 92 Q.

Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close