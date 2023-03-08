Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M

Big Bag Metro.
Metro Boomin, the super producer in the hip-hop world, has reportedly sold a portion of his catalog publishing rights for $70 million.
According to reports from TMZ, Shamrock Capital closed the deal on Tuesday. In the deal, they secured some well-known hits including “Bad and Boujee” by the Migos and “Congratulations” by Quavo and Post Malone along with others.
Most recently, Dr. Dre also sold a portion of his catalog to Shamrock for $200 million.
The sale comes on the heels of the success on his latest album “HEROES & VILLAINS” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.
