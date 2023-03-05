Jonathan Majors Tears Up After Emotional Visit From His Former Acting Coach

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Jonathan Majors got emotional recently when he was surprised with a virtual visit from one of his college acting coaches, and we can’t stop the tears from rolling in!

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, the Creed III actor was surprised with a virtual call from his college acting coach who taught him during his time as a student at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Before the call, Majors was first surprised with a prerecorded video from the former teacher, who couldn’t help but to praise the talented entertainer on his rise to stardom. “He came to the school with a passion, devotion and an intensity like I’ve never seen before,” she said before adding, “Jonathan is a warrior, and he is a poet.”

The former teacher then surprised a stunned Majors by appearing on the screen for a live video call where she congratulated Majors for the premiere of Creed III. “I am so proud of you,” she said to the speechless actor before adding, “It is such a dream for me, a dream come true, watching your dreams come true.”

Although Majors was too stunned to speak, he managed to tell his acting coach, “I love you,” as he teared up before adding, “I’m happy to see you.”

This is the type of wholesome content we love to see! Beauties, what do you think about Jonathan’s response to seeing his former acting coach?

