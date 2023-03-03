HomeContests

Win tickets to see Key Glock!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
KEY GLOCK Contest Graphics_RD Cincinnati WIZF_February 2023

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win tickets to see Key Glock with Tiacorine, Kenny Muney, and Jay Fizzle March 22nd at The Andrew J Brady Music Center!

To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “KEYGLOCK” (ALL ONE WORD) to 24042. That’s “K-E-Y-G-L-O-C-K” to 24042 for your chance to win. TEXT CLUB AND ESIGN TERMS MAY APPLY.

 

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close