The WIZ has your chance to win $250 cash plus tickets to Wu-Tang and Nas by taking the WIZ Music Curator Challenge!
CLICK HERE OR TEXT WIZCASH TO 24042
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Cash and Tickets to Wu-Tang and Nas!
- Zendaya Getting $1 Million Per Euphoria Episode Now
- Fenty Swim? Rihanna Files A Trademark That Indicates A New Swimwear Line
- RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
- Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
- Yung Miami Is Everything In A Monochromatic Two Piece Look
- The Amazing Acting Journey Of Sheryl Lee Ralph: From Broadway To The Emmys
- Angela Simmons Gives Us Street Style Goals In An All Black Look
- Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
- The Best Of Black History Month 2023
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Wendy Williams Steps Out In A Custom Pink Fur Coat
-
Be a "DJ for a Day" + Win $250
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)