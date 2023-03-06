Win Tickets to See SZA in California!

101.1 The Wiz your station for music money and more is giving you a chance to win a trip to see SZA on us!
You have the chance to see SZA live in LA March 22nd at The Kia Forum in Ingelwood California! We’re covering the tickets, the flight and the hotel.
To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “SZA” to 24042. That’s “S-Z-A” to 24042 for your chance to win. TEXT CLUB AND ESIGN TERMS MAY APPLY.
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Erykah Badu Shows Her Kitty ! (ADULT CONTENT EXPLICT Video)
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Be a "DJ for a Day" + Win $250
-
Sorry Ladies! Here’s The Model Damson Idris Is Rumored To Be Dating
-
Don Lemon Given “Final Warning” By CNN Over Behavior