Win Tickets to See SZA in California!

Local: SZA Winning Weekend- WIZF_RD Cincinnati WIZF_February 2023

101.1 The Wiz your station for music money and more is giving you a chance to win a trip to see SZA on us!

You have the chance to see SZA live in LA March 22nd at The Kia Forum in Ingelwood California! We’re covering the tickets, the flight and the hotel.

To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword “SZA” to 24042. That’s “S-Z-A” to 24042 for your chance to win. TEXT CLUB AND ESIGN TERMS MAY APPLY.

SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
20 photos

 

