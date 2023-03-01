Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Looks like Peter Thomas is facing some more legal troubles.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is facing assault charges after he allegedly choked a woman at his Bar One restaurant in Baltimore.

According to reports from Hip Hop Vibe and The Neighborhood Talk, the victim identified as Chanel Williams said after Thomas overheard a conversation regarding himself, he went over to her section and began to choke her.

Thomas allegedly reached for her throat while employees attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Thomas nor the victim have publicly commented on the situation but we will keep you updated as this story develops.

The post RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant appeared first on 92 Q.

