Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense earlier this week when she rocked a super trendy all black look that was everything!
Taking to the platform, the model and social media influencer modeled the trendy, street style look to perfection, showing off her killer curves through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the black mini dress with black patent leather thigh high boots, an oversized bomber jacket, and blinged out, dangly earrings hanging from her ears. As for her hair, she wore her locs in two French braid style pigtails and served face and body as she modeled the look while hanging out in the streets of New York City.
The starlet posed for a candid Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “My Respect Earned, Not Given ” the beauty captioned the look, which fans immediately recognized as a lyric from her new boo, Yo Gotti.
Check out the fashionable post below.
Angela Simmons Gives Us Street Style Goals In An All Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
