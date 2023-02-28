Man Who Threatened Black Family In Vegas Left Goat Head In Hotel Freezer And Called Himself ‘King Of The KKK,’ Police Say

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

A white man is accused of threatening a Black family in Vegas, which lead to a racially-motivated fight that left the suspect stabbed. The white man now faces several hate-related crimes, including a threat to kill Black people in a mass shooting.

Hunter Holman, 27, was arrested Feb. 23 after an investigation found he had been threatening Black people in Vegas.

According to News Now, on July 9 Metro police responded to a reported stabbing a few blocks from the Las Vegas Strip. A witness told police he saw the man identified as Holman driving a car on Harmon Avenue and yelling “racial slurs to a group of Black people” walking on the sidewalk. Holman was arrested and charged with assault with the use of a deadly weapon motivated by bias or hatred toward the victim.

As investigators continued their inquiry into Holman, the things they found got more and more disturbing by the day. This month, police in Arkansas informed Metro police that Holman was accused of allegedly threatening Black people with an AR-15 at a fitness center in Little Rock.

Investigators also believe Holman allegedly made several racially motivated threats in Las Vegas since at least last summer. In June 2022, Holman made threats to a former employer, using a racial slur and threats of death, and in July Holman was stabbed after his racist attack on a Black family didn’t go as planned. When he was arrested July 29, he denied using racial slurs, saying “he was having a bad day,” according to reports.

Just this month, police alleged that Holman called a hotel and threatened to kill a person with his rifle. Holman called the employee names and said he was “the grand master.”

Investigators also found another hotel in the Vegas area where Holman stayed and terrorized the folks he came across. According to documents, an employee at the hotel told police Holman left a goat head in the freezer with an “extensive collection of knives.” The employee also revealed to police that Holman invited him to join his group because “he is the king of the KKK.”

“Based on Holman’s course of conduct, it is apparent he displayed hate/bias toward people of color, specifically Black subjects, and has demonstrated the ability to carry violence against them demonstrated by his attack in July 2022,” said detectives in their report.

According to News Now, Holman has paid his bond and was released from custody as he awaits trial.

The post Man Who Threatened Black Family In Vegas Left Goat Head In Hotel Freezer And Called Himself ‘King Of The KKK,’ Police Say appeared first on NewsOne.

