It’s no secret that 50 Cent has major love for H-Town. After recently making Houston home, he’s already spearheaded charity events, served as Grand Marshall at the city’s popular Thanksgiving Day Parade and even held a week of concerts, parties and celeb basketball games during his time here.

Most recently, the entertainment mogul took part in The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s International Wine Competition. The highly-acclaimed event featured 3,071 entries from 18 countries, including Argentina, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, South Africa and Spain.

The 2023 Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show, Bernhardt Winery Antiquity Chardonnay Reserve was purchased by Sire Spirits, 50 Cent Jackson for $165,000.

The 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner was held at NRG Center Sunday (Feb 17). Enthusiastic supporters gathered for the annual event, where winning wines from the 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition were auctioned.

The 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition Grand Champion Best of Show sold for a Rodeo record $325,000. Le Chemin du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NV, was purchased by J. Alan Kent Development – Julie and Alan Kent, Randa and Ray Gilliam, Andrea and Bruce Bryant, and John M. Cotterell.

Check out 50’s interview with 97.9 The Box about his move to Houston below.

50 Cent Makes $165,000 Purchase At Houston Rodeo Wine Auction was originally published on theboxhouston.com