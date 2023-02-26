101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene in Milan over the weekend attending the Bally fashion show and giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute look from the brand that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable ensemble, the starlet was spotted sitting front row at the fashion show donning a denim shirt which she paired with a black skirt, both from Bally. Styled by the beauty’s longtime stylist Elly, Lori paired the designer ensemble with fashionable jewelry including dangly gold earrings and nude pumps. And as for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in flipped hairstyle and served face as she was spotted during her fashionable night out and of course gave us an effortless slay.

The model and entrepreneur took to Instagram to show off her trendy look, sharing a photo dump from her time in Milan along with the caption, “Congratulations on another incredible collection @rhuigi @bally !!! Thank you for having me ”

Check it out below.

It’s official, Miss Harvey and her stylist just don’t miss when it comes to giving us fashion goals. No matter if she’s giving us high glam, a casual slay, or sitting front row at an international fashion show, she’s always doing it in style, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Serves In A Bally Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com