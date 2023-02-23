Headkrack and Lore’l Congratulate Da Brat On Pregnancy News! [WATCH]

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Headkrack and Lore’l wanted to take a moment and congratulate Brat and Judy on their pregnancy announcement yesterday (Febuary 21st).

The couple broke the news to PEOPLE via exclusive maternity photos of Brat, 48, freely flaunting her baby bump & interview.

Headkrack admits that he had no idea and found out like the rest of us, even though he sits next to Da Brat daily for Dish Nation!

Whenever you guys need a babysitter, the team is here to help!

