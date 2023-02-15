Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It looks like the Tri County mall is set to get tore down in the spring.

Via Fox19

The mall will be replaced with a new mixed-use development called “Artisan Village”.

A representative for the company that is overseeing the project says it’s more than just adding new buildings, it’s about enhancing the lifestyle in the area.

“We’re trying to create a community within a community. Where people make friends. Where they enjoy a lifestyle, make memories where they want to be and stay. That’s the magic,” Michael VanHuss, managing principal, with Park Harbor Capital said.

Cincinnati: Demolition Set To Take Place At The Tri-County Mall This Spring was originally published on rnbcincy.com