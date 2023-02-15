HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Demolition Set To Take Place At The Tri-County Mall This Spring

It looks like the Tri County mall is set to get tore down in the spring.

Via Fox19

The mall will be replaced with a new mixed-use development called “Artisan Village”.

A representative for the company that is overseeing the project says it’s more than just adding new buildings, it’s about enhancing the lifestyle in the area.

“We’re trying to create a community within a community. Where people make friends. Where they enjoy a lifestyle, make memories where they want to be and stay. That’s the magic,” Michael VanHuss, managing principal, with Park Harbor Capital said.

