Yung Miami is kicking off her birthday in style and took to Instagram to share her sexy look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her very best assets in honor of her 29th birthday by baring all for a sultry photo shoot that has us in a frenzy. For her sexy look, the rapper wore nothing but a diamond encrusted patsy, sparkly jewelry and strappy heels and poses in a futuristic set with confetti in honor of her personal holiday. As for her hair, the rapper rocked her locs long and in loose curls as she served face and body for her birthday shoot.

It’s My Mf Birthday!” she captioned the sexy post. Check it out below. “29It’s My Mf Birthday!” she captioned the sexy post. Check it out below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CoiBW8auHa-/?hl=en

But this wasn’t the only way the beauty celebrated her birthday. Last week the starlet celebrated her birthday early with a celebrity birthday bash that was certainly fit for a queen. For this look, the gorgeous rapper showed off her style in a a white cut out gown that showed off her abs and toned midriff. The dress also featured a thigh high slit that was sure to show off her toned legs and thighs. She paired the look with sparkling heels and minimal jewelry, only wearing stud earrings in her ears to match the stunning ensemble.

Check out that look below.

Looks like Yung Miami is certainly doing her birthday right! Happy birthday to this beauty!

Yung Miami Bares All In Honor Of Her 29th Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com