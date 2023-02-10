Damar Hamlin Speaks To GMA in First Interview Since Collapse, Calls Bills Trainer “The Savior Of My Life”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Since collapsing on the NFL field on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin has made sure to make the most of his second chance.

The safety’s always given his team of healthcare professionals the props they deserve in his first big-time interview since that tragic moment, with Good Morning America’s former NFL host next Monday.

However, ABC gave us a sneak peek at the sit-down interview, where he spoke about what happened that day, specifically Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington playing a crucial role at such a pivotal point.

“I owe Denny my life, literally,” Hamlin told Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan. “He loves to say he was just doing his job, which is true. That night he was literally the savior of my life, administrating CPR on me. If it wasn’t for someone showing up that day with a clear mind and whatever’s going on in their personal life, just to put it aside, and be present in the moment to actually be able to do their job correctly, that’s something I’m truly thankful for and don’t take for granted.”

Hamlin’s place as an advocate for safety in the NFL is being cemented, and he took the stage in Phoenix at the NFL Honors, where he received the 2023 Alan Page Community Award. At the same event, the entire medical staff that helped save his life was also honored.

While he’s used his injury as a teachable moment, according to the NFLPA’s medical director, he’s guaranteed to play football again.

Last month Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals when he made a tackle in the first quarter. He recovered from the hit, but upon standing up, he collapsed to the ground, where medical staff performed CPR on him for nine minutes. Then was sedated and listed in critical condition as fans waited for updates. He was transferred to Buffalo General and later released to recover while his heart is still being monitored.

