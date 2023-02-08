A Black History Month Series of Community Conversations About Advancing Health and Black Equity

CLOSE
Black History Month is a time for the community to come together to talk about health, specifically the HIV epidemic that is still raging throughout the Black community.
Historically, there are glaring disparities in how Black and white patients are diagnosed, treated, and respected. There are also glaring disparities between how Black and white students are taught, rewarded, and reprimanded. We have numerous examples of such treatment and its real-world impacts.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the continued spread of HIV in the Black community due to stigma, lack of access to testing, culturally competent care, and education.
During Black History, we recognize the historical progress made toward advancing equity. Still, there is a long way to go until true equity can be realized. For our part, we plan to advance health and Black equity through partnerships with high-impact organizations, transformational giving, and best-in-class business practices, including elevating Black leaders who are making a difference here at Gilead and in the communities where our employees live and work and through storytelling and awareness campaigns.
Our goal throughout the year, not just February, is to eliminate healthcare disparities that limit access to care for Black people, patients, and others in underserved populations.
For Black Americans, the scale and complexity of mitigating racial inequities require flexible, multi-faceted, and community-specific solutions.
We have committed more than $100 million for more than ten years, working with various community organizations throughout the United States to combat social inequities directly impacting the health and wellness of the Black community.
The throughline of these programs, and the work we’ve devoted our careers to, is health equity—addressing the social determinants of health, removing societal barriers to care like stigma and discrimination, expanding access, and ultimately making the world a healthier place for everyone.
Success is measured by closing the health equity and social justice gaps for all people, especially the most vulnerable and those who’ve historically been denied access to adequate healthcare, qualified representation, and competent advocacy.
A Black History Month Series of Community Conversations About Advancing Health and Black Equity was originally published on blackamericaweb.com