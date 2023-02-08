101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland has done it again!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram earlier this week donning a beautiful blue look that left us with fashion envy and certainly made us swoon!

Taking to the social platform, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous all blue two piece skirt set look to perfection. The two piece ensemble featured an oversized bandeau top with a matching blue curve hugging skirt that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the vibrant look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in blunt bob as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star took to Instagram to serve face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble for her 14 million followers, simply captioning the post with, “ Aquarius Season ” as she prepares for her upcoming birthday.

Check it out below.

“KELLLYYYYY OMGG WOWWWWWW ,” one of Kelly’s followers commented underneath photo fit while another wrote,” ” and others simply commented with “It’s giving mermaid queen” and others left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable post.

One thing about Kelly, she’s going to nail it every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!

Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay?

Did she nail it once again?

Kelly Rowland Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Two Piece Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com