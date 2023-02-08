White Republicans Create Rogue Court System To Judge, Police Blackest City In America

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

White supremacy is in full effect in Mississippi politics.

MORE: DOJ Reaches Agreement On Interim Solution To Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Crisis

On Tuesday, the majority white Mississippi House voted on a bill that would create a separate court system to judge and police the residents of Jackson, the Blackest city in America. If House Bill 1020 becomes law, appointments would only be handled by white state officials.

According to Mississippi Today, despite local voters electing judges and prosecutors, the white chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court would appoint two judges to oversee a new district within the city. The white state attorney general would then appoint four prosecutors, a court clerk, and four public defenders for the new district. The white state public safety commissioner would then oversee an expanded Capitol Police force, run currently by a white chief.

House Bill 1020 would also double the funding for the district to $20 million to help increase the size of the Capitol police force in the state.

The bill, which passed 76-38 after five hours of debate, was vehemently opposed by all but one lawmaker representing the city of Jackson, Rep. Shanda Yates, a white independent.

“Only in Mississippi would we have a bill like this … where we say solving the problem requires removing the vote from Black people,” Rep. Ed Blackmon said during the debate.

“This is just like the 1890 Constitution all over again. We are doing exactly what they said they were doing back then: ‘Helping those people because they can’t govern themselves.’”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been critical of the bill since it was first introduced last month, saying the bill “reminds [him] of apartheid.”

Jackson’s mayor wasn’t the only city official who opposed the bill.

According to the Clarion Ledger, the Jackson City Council called a special meeting last weekend to vote on a resolution opposing the bill, but to no avail.

Other critics of the bill say residents of Jackson nor elected officials asked for a backdoor court.

“I have not heard that anyone from the City of Jackson, Mississippi who is an elected official is in favor of this,” said Blackmon. “This is a land grab, has nothing to do with crime.”

Jackson, Mississippi is more than 80% percent Black, arguably the Blackest city percentage-wise in the United States.

Sadly, 33.8% of the state’s Black population lives below the poverty line.

Mississippi is the poorest state in the union; 18.8% of its residents live at or below the poverty line. The state also boasts the highest child poverty rate, with 27.9% of its under-18 population meeting federal poverty guidelines.

SEE ALSO:

Mississippi Department Of Environmental Quality Says Racism Isn’t To Blame For Jackson’s Water Crisis

Brett Favre Wants To Be Removed From Mississippi Lawsuit Seeking To Recover Misappropriated Welfare Funds

The post White Republicans Create Rogue Court System To Judge, Police Blackest City In America appeared first on NewsOne.

White Republicans Create Rogue Court System To Judge, Police Blackest City In America was originally published on newsone.com