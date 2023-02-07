Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

For The Love of Tropikana, all week long Tropikana and 101.1 the Wiz will be playing cupid! Picking one lucky winner to be her valentine each day. The winner will receive a $25 dollar gift card to receive lunch on the WIZ & ticket to the legacy tour!

AND on Friday February 10th, one lucky winner, will qualify to receive a grand prize of $200 towards dinner with their boo, tickets to The Legacy Tour, The Straight Jokes No Chaser Comedy Show, a special meet n greet with Tank and one of the comedians on the Comedy Tour! Just listen in all week long from 10a-3p with Tropikana!