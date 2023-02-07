HomeContests

For the Love of Tropikana!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
For the Love of Tropikana

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

For The Love of Tropikana, all week long Tropikana and 101.1 the Wiz will be playing cupid! Picking one lucky winner to be her valentine each day. The winner will receive a $25 dollar gift card to receive lunch on the WIZ & ticket to the legacy tour!

AND on Friday February 10th, one lucky winner, will qualify to receive a grand prize of $200 towards dinner with their boo, tickets to The Legacy Tour, The Straight Jokes No Chaser Comedy Show, a special meet n greet with Tank and one of the comedians on the Comedy Tour! Just listen in all week long from 10a-3p with Tropikana!

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close