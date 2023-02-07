CLOSE
For The Love of Tropikana, all week long Tropikana and 101.1 the Wiz will be playing cupid! Picking one lucky winner to be her valentine each day. The winner will receive a $25 dollar gift card to receive lunch on the WIZ & ticket to the legacy tour!
AND on Friday February 10th, one lucky winner, will qualify to receive a grand prize of $200 towards dinner with their boo, tickets to The Legacy Tour, The Straight Jokes No Chaser Comedy Show, a special meet n greet with Tank and one of the comedians on the Comedy Tour! Just listen in all week long from 10a-3p with Tropikana!
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- For the Love of Tropikana!
- Quotes You Should Read During Black History Month
- NY School Apologizes For Marking Black History Month With Fried Chicken And Watermelon Lunch Menu
- Florida’s Black Affairs Board Apologizes After Member Calls Ron DeSantis ‘Racist’
- Draya Michele Serves Lewks In A Multicolored Mini Dress
- State Of The Union Guests Highlight Black Americans Affected By Police Brutality
- Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Gordon Parks
- Angela Simmons Shares Adorable Photo Dump Of Her And Boyfriend Yo Gotti After Of The Grammys
- Russ Parr’s Black History Moment: James McCune Smith
- Happy Birthday, Bob Marley! Reggae Legend Lives On In Death