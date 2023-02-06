HEATED: Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé Not Winning Album Of The Year At The 65th Grammy Awards

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Millions of people watched last night as the music world gathered in Los Angeles, California for the 65th Grammy Awards. The night was filled with amazing performances, memorable acceptance speeches and everything else in between. Coming in to the night, there was one question that everyone eagerly waited to get answered. Leading the field with nine nominations this year, the question was how many gold trophies would Beyoncé take home.

Queen Bey ended up adding four more Grammys (R&B Song, Dance Recording, Traditional R&B Performance and Dance/Electronic Album) to her resume. With the wins, she became the artist with the most Grammy Awards with a whooping total of 32 (the previous record holder was Georg Solti). The one that put her over the top was Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance. Beyoncé was showered with applause as she took the stage to accept the award. She then gracefully thanked her Uncle Johnny (who she mentions in the song ‘Heated’), her husband and three children. She also gave a special shoutout to the LGBTQ artists who artists who inspired and directly contributed to the album. “I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” she said.

A lot of artists won’t ever win four Grammys in their lifetime, let alone four in one night. Nonetheless, as historic of a night as it was for Beyoncé, it also had to be a tad bittersweet. Although she was nominated for the three top categories (Song, Record & Album of the Year), she ended up losing all three. Bonnie Raitt won Best Song while Lizzo became the first Black woman since Whitney Houston (‘I Will Always Love You’) to win Record of the Year. Harry Styles got the biggest win of the night, winning Album of the Year.

Fans immediately began to express their thoughts and feelings about Beyonce being robbed in their opinions. Check out some of the tweets below.

Fans and viewers at home weren’t the only people who felt this way. During Harry Styles’ acceptance speech, Adele (who won in the Pop Solo Performance category earlier in the night) literally walked out.

One tweet from @hinadirah brought up a Variety article (which you can view here) in which voters admitted that they didn’t vote for Beyoncé because she always win. She went on to mention how frustrating it is for Black woman to not be respected or recognized for their greatness the way they should be due to someone else’s jealousy or envy.

Although Beyoncé did seemingly get robbed for Album of the Year, we still have to celebrate the amazing body of work that is Renaissance and the record-breaking 32 Grammys that she now owns. BLACK EXCELLENCE!

HEATED: Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé Not Winning Album Of The Year At The 65th Grammy Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com