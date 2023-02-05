101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram giving us body and style goals when she showed off her fashionable style in a super cute two piece ensemble that was everything!

Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted a series of pics of herself rocking the multi colored ensemble that featured a rhinestone encrusted, floral design crop top that showed her flat waist line perfectly. She paired the look with a pink curve hugging skirt and wore oversized hoop earrings and bracelets to compliment the stunning look. Her face was stunning as usual as she donned mink eyelashes and a soft pink lip to enhance her natural beauty. As for her hair, she wore her jet-black hair in a sleek, slide part style and served face and body as she flicked it up for her six million Instagram followers.

“Grown & sexy! ” the rap star captioned the stunning photo set. Check it out below.

We’re not the only ones loving this look on the City Girl as many of JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Pretty girls rock babe ,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Fly girl” while others simply left emojis to express their love for the fit, including friend to the group, Lala, who wrote an array of heart eye emojis underneath the pic and we couldn’t agree more!

We’re absolutely loving JT’s trendy style! Beauties, what do you think about JT’s latest look? Did she nail it?

JT Is ‘Grown & Sexy’ In Latest Instagram Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com