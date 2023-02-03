RIP Brandon Smiley: Funeral Plans Revealed For Rickey Smiley’s Oldest Son

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Days after sharing the news that his oldest son had died, comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley has revealed funeral plans for Brandon Smiley’s homegoing service.

Brandon Smiley died Sunday at the age of 32, his father announced via his Instagram.

“I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning,” Rickey Smiley wrote as a caption to a video he posted on IG. “I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm.”

No cause of death was immediately reported.

A comedian in his own right, Brandon Smiley was also featured in the TV One reality show, “Rickey Smiley For Real.”

The Thursday announcement of Brandon Smiley’s funeral came one day after Rickey Smiley returned to his eponymous morning show, on which he expressed his current state, the difficulties processing, and all the wonderful memories he cherishes.

After sharing a few of those memories and giving thanks to specific individuals and his fraternity, he shared one last message with everyone who may want to do anything for him: Get out and serve.

Brandon Smiley’s funeral

Rickey Smiley on Thursday tweeted the details about Brandon’s funeral.

It is slated to be held in Birmingham, Alabama, where Brandon called home, on Saturday.

It is also scheduled to be held at the First Baptist Kingston Church at 12 noon local time, or 1 p.m. EST.

Pastor T.N. Miller of First Baptist Kingston Church was named as the officiant.

The funeral on Saturday follows a public viewing on Friday afternoon from 1 to 6 p.m. local time.

Following the funeral, Brandon will be buried at Forest Hill Cemetery, also in Birmingham.

The funeral is expected to be streamed live online for people looking to pay their respects but can’t be in Birmingham.

Rickey Smiley appealed to his listeners for them to send their prayers and thoughts during this hard time. He also encouraged them to donate their time to a greater good cause.

“I don’t need no flowers. Go and make a donation to the Salvation Army. Let’s fill up these pantries, just because my son died, I want to make sure that somebody is able to eat. Somebody is able to get a hot meal,” Smiley said during his return to the airwaves on Wednesday. “I’m gonna put on an apron tomorrow. And I’m going to serve. Through my pain and still serve God because it ain’t about me. This is about God and doing God’s work and doing his ministry. So I thank you and I thank you God for my life and I just appreciate the opportunity to speak from my heart this morning.”

NewsOne extends sincere condolences to the Smiley family.

SEE ALSO:

Rickey Smiley Returns To Morning Show After Son’s Death, Urges Listeners To Do ‘God’s Work’

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Remembers Brandon Smiley

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://newsone.com” id=”4498865″ overlay=”true”]

The post RIP Brandon Smiley: Funeral Plans Revealed For Rickey Smiley’s Oldest Son appeared first on NewsOne.

RIP Brandon Smiley: Funeral Plans Revealed For Rickey Smiley’s Oldest Son was originally published on newsone.com