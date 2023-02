Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Officially Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce is coming!

Yes, it’s really happening this is not a drill!

The legendary superstar took to Instagram to officially confirm the rumors that she will be embarking her 2023 world tour!

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Europe this May before arriving in North America and performing at stadiums across the world.

‘Renaissance’ Tour’s first stop in the U.S. kicks off in Philly on July 12th before proceeding to New Jersey, Washington D.C, Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York. Check out the tour dates below:

July 12: Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field)

July 15: Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)

July 17: Louisville, KY (Cardinal Stadium)

July 20: Minneapolis, MN (Huntington Bank Stadium)

July 22: Chicago, IL (Soldier Field)

July 26: Detroit, MI (Ford Field)

July 29: New York, NY (Metlife Stadium)

July 30: New York, NY (Metlife Stadium)

Aug. 1: Boston, MA (Gillette Stadium)

Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Field)

Aug. 5: Washington, DC (FedEx Field)

Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC (Bank of America Stadium)

Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA (Mercedes Benz Stadium)

Aug. 16: Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)

Aug. 18: Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium)

Aug. 21: St. Louis, MI (Dome at Americas Center)

Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ (State Farm Stadium)

Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium)

Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA (Levi’s Stadium)

Sept. 2: Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium)

Sept. 3: Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium)

Sept. 11: Vancouver, CA (BC Place)

Sept. 13: Seattle, WA (Lumen Field)

Sept. 18: Kansas City, KS (Arrowhead Stadium)

Sept. 21: Dallas, TX (AT&T Stadium)

Sept. 23: Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)

Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA (Caesars Superdome)

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com