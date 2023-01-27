Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, To some bootleggers, legal moonshine might sound like an oxymoron.

But one lawmaker has proposed legislation that would allow Ohioans to distill liquor without a permit from their homes — or their basements, or their garages.

Senate Bill 13, introduced by Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) on Jan. 11, would remove permitting requirements for people seeking to manufacture liquor.

The bill places a limit on distillation: no more than 200 gallons per household per year, or half of that, if only one household member is older than 21. While it does not allow recreational distillers to profit off their product by selling it, shipping is allowed under SB13, as long as the liquor does not leave Ohio.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Making your own liquor could become legal in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com