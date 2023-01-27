Members Of A Dangerous Alaskan White Supremacist Gang Get Sentenced To Life In Prison

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

On Thursday, five members of a white supremacist gang in Alaska were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a host of charges, including racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering and kidnapping.

According to the DOJ, Timothy Lobdell, 46, who legally changed his name to “Filthy Fuhrer” (Lobdell); Roy Naughton, aka Thumper, 46; Glen Baldwin, aka Glen Dog, 41; Colter O’Dell, 30; and Craig King, aka Oakie, 57, were convicted at trial of racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping resulting in death and kidnapping conspiracy.

But the charges didn’t stop there.

Baldwin, O’Dell and King were also convicted of murder in aid of racketeering, and Lobdell and Naughton were hit with an additional two counts each of kidnapping conspiracy, kidnapping and assault in aid of racketeering.

Court documents that were presented at trial show the defendants were leaders, members and associates of a prison-based Neo-Nazi gang called 1488.

The gang, which operated inside and outside of state prisons throughout Alaska, was founded and led by Lobdell from inside a state maximum-security prison, where he was serving a 19-year sentence for the attempted murder of an Alaska State Trooper.

The gang enforced discipline through written rules and a code of conduct, including the boast that “the only currency we recognize is violence and unquestionable loyalty.”

According to the DOJ, while in prison Lobdell ordered members of the gang to commit violent kidnappings and assaults in the “free world” outside of prison. As part of a plan to impose greater organization and structure among non-incarcerated members, Lobdell insisted on punishing members that he perceived to be defying the 1488 code of conduct, which he believed diminished the power, influence and reputation of the gang.

Lobdell sent out a trusted lieutenant with a list of directives, which culminated in the kidnapping and assault of two lower-level gang members April 2, 2017 and July 20, 2017, and the kidnapping, assault, and murder of 1488 member Michael Staton Aug. 3, 2017. Court documents show Naughton and other members, with the permission of Lobdell, lured Staton to Wasilla, Alaska, where they beat him and took him to King’s duplex.

After arriving, Staton was taken to an empty room, which had been lined with plastic sheeting. Inside the room, King and the 1488s beat and tortured the victim, including cutting off his 1488 tattoo with a knife that had been heated with a propane torch. The coconspirators then wrapped Staton in the plastic and carpeting, and Baldwin and O’Dell drove him to a remote section of Wasilla, where they shot him and set fire to his body.

All of the men will now spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole.

The post Members Of A Dangerous Alaskan White Supremacist Gang Get Sentenced To Life In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.

