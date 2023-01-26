JT Gives Us Glam In All Black At Her First Paris Fashion Show

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram giving us style goals when she stepped onto the scene for her very first fashion show during Paris Fashion Week!

Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted a series of pics of herself as she attended the fashionable event and rocked the all black look to perfection. The ensemble featured a ruffled, leather jacket which she paired with a sheer black body suit underneath. The accessorized the look with black pumps and wore her hair in a sleek, straight style with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face.

She shared an array of photos of herself from the event as she sat in the front row of the fashion show and served face and body while flicking it up for her six million Instagram followers.

“AMAZING!

My first Paris fashion show,

dream come true!

Thank you @muglerofficial for having me & for this raw runway look ” she captioned the stunning look. Check it out below.

We’re not the only ones loving this look on the City Girl as many of JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Black Barbie,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Fly girl” while others simply left emojis to express their love for the fit, including a friend to the group, Ryan Destiny, who simply wrote, “Beautiful” and we couldn’t agree more!

We’re absolutely loving JT’s trendy style! Beauties, what do you think about JT’s latest look? Did she nail it for her very first Paris Fashion Week show?

