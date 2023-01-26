According to NBC4i, A winter surge in respiratory illness has left pharmacies with a shortage in children’s medication.
Dr. Derek McClellan, senior medical director for Central Ohio Primary Care, said the triple threat of COVID, flu and RSV cases has started to plateau, and data from the Ohio Department of Healthshows that flu hospitalizations are on the decline. But the supply of children’s Tylenol, a popular fever reducer and pain medication, is still scarce.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say the availability of the medicines is better, but our demands are a little bit less,” McClellan said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Children’s Tylenol shortage hits Ohio shelves was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com