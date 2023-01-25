It All Ends Here: Franklin Tries To Save His Empire In The Official Teaser For The Final Season Of FX’s Snowfall

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The sixth and final season of FX‘s Snowfall will premiere on February 22. This week (January 24), we got the official teaser for the last installment of the series. Check it out inside!

This was how crack began. Over the course of five seasons, FX’s Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A.

It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.

Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built. Coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.

When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Walter Mosley, Julie DeJoie and John LaBrucherie. Damson Idris also serves as Producer. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.

‘Snowfall’ will return to FX February 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with two brand new episodes. New episodes will follow every week. The episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Watch the teaser for the sixth and final season here. Share your reactions in the comments!

It All Ends Here: Franklin Tries To Save His Empire In The Official Teaser For The Final Season Of FX’s Snowfall was originally published on globalgrind.com