Ashanti Gives Us Body Goals In Latest Bikini Flicks

If there’s one thing our good sis Ashanti is going to do it’s live it up on vacation in a bikini! And even though it’s winter time, the beauty is still showing off her summer body and took to Instagram this week to give us body goals.

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous singer posed in a blue bikini and matching cover up while spending time in the sun in the Bahamas. The gorgeous starlet wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and let her locs flow freely in the wind. She added matching blue shades and oversized hoop earrings as her accessorizes and served face and body as she posed in front of the beach in the midst of her tropical vacation.

“Bahama Mama @_networkingz,” she simply captioned the stunning photoset before tagging her photographer. Check it out below.

“Good Lord Woman,” one of Ashanti’s Instagram followers left underneath the breathtaking photo set while another commented and wrote, “You give me lifeeee. ” and another left, “Wow that view has nothing on you” in the midst of the other thousands of comments praising the beauty for her flawless face using an array of heart eye and fire flame emojis.

If there’s one thing Ashanti is going to do, it’s show out on vacation and we’re always here for it! We’re still waiting patiently for the starlet to drop her skin care, hair and workout routine because she ALWAYS looks good!

