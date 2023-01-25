Beyonce Upsets LGBTQ+ Community After Performing In Dubai

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Would you turn down $24 million dollars for a one time performance? That what many LGBTQ+ fans expected of Beyonce Knowles.

Over the weekend Beyonce traveled to Dubai to put on a once in a lifetime show to celebrate the grand opening of a luxurious hotel and resort. The invite-only guest list included some of the world’s top celebrities and influencers including Halle Berry, Nia Long, Winston Duke and more

The show kicked off without a hitch with various viral moments as the world watched from home. Blue Ivy was spotted on stage with Bey performing Brown Skin Girl and even a new Tik-Tok challenge has been created calling out all the real singers to mimic Beyoncé’s iconic run she gave while performing Drunk In Love.

With all the positive, of course there is negativity that follows. Dubais strict laws against same-sex marriage and homosexuality cause some fans to raised eyebrows at the fact that Beyonce agreed to perform for the UAE. Although the Queen Bee is a known ally in the LGBTQ+ community some felt it was contradictory for the star to accept the money and invitation to perform due to her stance.

