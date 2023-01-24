Omarion Responds To The Nia Long Chatter, ‘You Never Know’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The streets have been talking ever since Nia Long shared a flirtatious embrace with Omarion on the red carpet. The girls are cheering the 52-year-old newly single actress on in these dating streets.

Long responded, “I’m single,” to the uproar, and honestly, we stan. The mother of two is living her best life post she split from her husband last year. The Missing actress boldly declared her status, and it didn’t take Omarion long to echo her response.

Paparazzi ran into the singer at the airport and attempted to play matchmaker.

As Omarion walks bundled up with his headphones resting on his head, a report stops to ask him about his relationship with long.

“Is there anything to those reports that you guys may be dating?” he asks.

“No,” Omarion responds.

“Definitely not?” the paparazzi asks. “Putting the fire out right here, right now?”

To which O replies, “Well, I wouldn’t say that. I didn’t say that.”

They laugh quickly at his retraction, indicating that they may not be dating, but he is open to the idea.

The paparazzi continued to probe. “What’s the current status between you and Nia right now?” he asks.

“What do you mean?” Omarion responds.

“You just friends?” asks the paparazzi.

“I just met her for the first time on the red carpet,” he declares.

Well, there you have it, folks. Just two adults hugging it out on the red carpet. Nothing to see here, YET.

