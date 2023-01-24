THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Morning Hustle here and today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Terri who says her first date went all bad after he did something cringe! Listen to the short clip and let us know your thoughts!

The hosts of The Morning Hustle, Headkrack and Lore’l seem to be a bit torn on whether his act was offensive or not! Lore’l feels that the true blame should be placed on the restaurant because they should have brought the meals out together! Headkrack on the other hand says that the man should know to wait regardless of the situation! Listen to the full call below and let us know your thoughts!

AFAF: He Ate All His Food Before The Server Brought Mine Out! was originally published on themorninghustle.com