Cincinnati: It Looks Like More Snow Is Headed Our Way

It looks like more snow is headed our way.

As much as 6 inches is expected to touch down on Wednesday.

The precipitation begins after 10 p.m. Tuesday with rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow moving into the area.

By daybreak Wednesday, there will be enough accumulation to cause slippery road conditions impacting the morning commute. Because of the potential impact on morning travel.

Southeast Indiana and west central Ohio are expected to get more snowfall than other areas.

