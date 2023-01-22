101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game every time they step out and just broke the Internet with their latest looks for date night!

Taking to Instagram, the couple’s stylist Elly shared a fashionable IG Reel of Marjorie and her husband Steve as they strutted their stuff in complementary black ensembles for the couple’s extravagant date night and you already know that they certainly gave us fashion envy.

The fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while exiting a private plane. Styled by the couple’s longtime stylist Elly, Marjorie rocked a black lace dress and coat by YSL that retails for $15,000. She paired the look with matching black pumps and wore her hair in loose curls to show off her natural beauty. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a velvet Tom Ford suit and shiny black shoes.

The couple’s stylist shared the look on his Instagram page in a stunning fashionable Reel, captioning the post, “Velvet is the most seductive fabric of all , there’s no fabric that Carries this much allure and delicacy . When styling this look my goal was to create a minimalistic yet modern approach on formal black tie wear. I didn’t want to style the generic bow tie shirt combo, so

I played with Japanese velvet and layered it. Black velvet tux , back velvet turtle neck , and black velvet brooch.

@iamsteveharveytv wearing @tomford and full YSL last night.

#StyledByEllyKaramoh”

Check it out below.

A couple that slays together, stays together, especially while on date night! What do you think about Marjorie and Steve’s fashionable looks? Did they nail it?

RELATED STORIES:

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Were Spotted Out Separately Amid Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Call It Quits After Over A Year Of Dating

Marjorie And Steve Harvey Give Us Style Goals During Recent Date Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com