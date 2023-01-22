According to NBC4i, For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals will play for an AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs after a 27-10 win at the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the divisional round.
Cincinnati will now need to beat Kansas City for a fourth successive time to make Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Last season, the Bengals beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium 27-24 in overtime to make Super Bowl LVI, which they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.
Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim
- Vice President Harris Delivers Fierce Speech Commemorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
- Marjorie And Steve Harvey Give Us Style Goals During Recent Date Night
- Mother of R&B Singer Sammie Charged With 2nd Degree Murder
- Bengals beat Bills, AFC title game up next
- Trina Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Telfar Fit
- Savannah James Serves Menswear Fashion In Maison Margiela
- Halle Bailey Stuns In Nicolas Jebran Gown
- Sabrina Elba Stuns In YSL While Attending The Beyoncé Concert In Dubai
- ‘BMF’ Actor Lil Meech Won’t Be Charged In Gun Case
Bengals beat Bills, AFC title game up next was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com