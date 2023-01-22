Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals will play for an AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs after a 27-10 win at the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the divisional round.

Cincinnati will now need to beat Kansas City for a fourth successive time to make Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Last season, the Bengals beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium 27-24 in overtime to make Super Bowl LVI, which they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Bengals beat Bills, AFC title game up next was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com