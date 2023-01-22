Beyoncé Takes Over Dubai With $24 Million Performance

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé recently embarked on a journey to the United Arab Emirates to take over the city of Dubai for her first headlining concert in over four years– a performance for which she reportedly charged $24,000,000.

Beyoncé recently stunned fans with an exclusive performance in celebration of the grand opening of the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai on Saturday, January 21st. The extravagant performance started off with a bang, as fireworks exploded while the iconic singer kicked off her set with a cover of Etta James’ timeless hit, “At Last”. Yoncé then announced to the crowd that her husband Jay-Z, mother Tina, and children Blue, Sir, and Rumi, were all in attendance to support her at the live show.

Mrs. Carter then went on to perform classics like “Crazy in Love”, “Halo”, “Beautiful Liar”, and more. She also surprised the crowd by bringing out her daughter Blue for a touching rendition of Grammy-winning hit “Brown Skin Girl”.

Beyoncé closed out the concert with a show-stopping performance of “Drunk In Love” [Sans Jay-Z], where she stepped out onto an elevated platform in the middle of a body of water, that lifted her 16 feet into the air as she belted out the closing notes.

Despite a “no photography or videography” policy being enforced, several clips, photos, and live videos of the event began circulating online following the show. Check out some of the captured footage and photos below.

